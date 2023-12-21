For Your Service
City of Longview compost site reopens after Dec. 14 fire

FILE: City of Longview compost site fire in 2021.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview announced the reopening of their compost site Thursday.

The reopening comes after a fire that started Dec. 14. According to Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley, compost fires often take days or weeks to put out due to the high volume of combustible material.

A cause of the fire has not been reported.

