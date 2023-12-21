For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Cloudy with sprinkles and a few showers today.
Cloudy with sprinkles and a few showers today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Thursday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies today with sprinkles and a few showers. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s and low/mid 60s. This evening, rain will be a bit more likely, especially near and north of I-20; temperatures for the evening will be in the 50s. Friday starts off cloudy and cool, we’ll warm into the upper 60s Friday afternoon. Some areas may see some sunshine during the day Friday, and that may give a boost for temperatures to make it into the low 70s for some. More rain is possible of Friday for some areas as well. We’ll keep chances for rain in the forecast for Saturday, but still hit or miss chances. By Saturday night and Sunday, showers and thunderstorms become widespread, and I believe nearly everyone in East Texas will see rain. There is a low chance for a stronger storm or two, mainly with a damaging wind threat. Additionally, we’ll need to monitor for any flooding due to the amount of rain that is expected. For Monday, Christmas Day, rain will come to an end and the afternoon shouldn’t be too bad as long as you don’t mind the cooler temperatures. We’ll have continued updates on the Christmas Weekend/Holiday forecast over the coming days. Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
U.S. 287 closes due to multiple-vehicle wreck in Anderson County
Henderson County logo
Henderson County work crews accused of illegal dumping
Longview police investigating Tuesday shooting that injured juvenile
I-20 passenger rail service
$500K grant to help with I-20 corridor passenger rail service project through East Texas
Fresh Longview location concept art.
Brookshires given green light to move forward with new Fresh store location in Longview

Latest News

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-21-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 12-20-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips