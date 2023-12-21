Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Thursday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies today with sprinkles and a few showers. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s and low/mid 60s. This evening, rain will be a bit more likely, especially near and north of I-20; temperatures for the evening will be in the 50s. Friday starts off cloudy and cool, we’ll warm into the upper 60s Friday afternoon. Some areas may see some sunshine during the day Friday, and that may give a boost for temperatures to make it into the low 70s for some. More rain is possible of Friday for some areas as well. We’ll keep chances for rain in the forecast for Saturday, but still hit or miss chances. By Saturday night and Sunday, showers and thunderstorms become widespread, and I believe nearly everyone in East Texas will see rain. There is a low chance for a stronger storm or two, mainly with a damaging wind threat. Additionally, we’ll need to monitor for any flooding due to the amount of rain that is expected. For Monday, Christmas Day, rain will come to an end and the afternoon shouldn’t be too bad as long as you don’t mind the cooler temperatures. We’ll have continued updates on the Christmas Weekend/Holiday forecast over the coming days. Have a great Thursday!

