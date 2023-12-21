For Your Service
African American Cultural Committee to hold Kwanzaa celebration at Tyler Public Library

Patricia Record with the African American Cultural Committee joined the ETN desk to highlight their upcoming Kwanzaa celebration at the Tyler Public Library.
By Makayla Goos
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Patricia Record with the African American Cultural Committee joined Makayla Goos at the ETN desk to highlight their upcoming Kwanzaa celebration at the Tyler Public Library.

Kwanzaa is a cultural celebration rather than a religious one, however all cultures, races, and ethnicities are invited to join this celebration of family, unity, and faith.

