African American Cultural Committee to hold Kwanzaa celebration at Tyler Public Library
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Patricia Record with the African American Cultural Committee joined Makayla Goos at the ETN desk to highlight their upcoming Kwanzaa celebration at the Tyler Public Library.
Kwanzaa is a cultural celebration rather than a religious one, however all cultures, races, and ethnicities are invited to join this celebration of family, unity, and faith.
