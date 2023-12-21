For Your Service
12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 10-ingredient Ensalada Navideña

East Texas Kitchen Christmas Recipes: Ensalada navideña with Vanesa Olvera
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From our friend Vanesa Olvera with Telemundo and Noticias de Este de Texas, we have a luscious Mexican holiday salad, full of red and green fruit and a special dressing that is poured over it. It quickly became a KLTV staff favorite when she made it with Mama Steph.

Ensalada navideña (Christmas salad)

by Vanessa Olvera

1 can evaporated milk

1 and 1/2 cans condensed milk (or to taste)

1 block softened cream cheese

1 can of fruit cocktail

3 green apples

3 red apples

green grapes (1 pound)

strawberries (1 pound)

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup raisins

Cut the grapes in half, cut the strawberries into quarters, cut the apples into squares (I cut the apples at the end so that it does not darken) and add them to a large bowl.

In the blender add the cream cheese, evaporated milk and condensed milk. Blend.

Pour over the fruit.

Add the raisins and pecans.

Mix well.

Test the flavor and if you like, add more condensed milk.

Let stand for at least an hour for the fruit to grab flavor.

Decorate with cherries and pecans.

Note: this makes a very generous amount of salad, so you’ll need to cut it in half if you’re only feeding a few people or don’t have a very large salad bowl to make it in.

