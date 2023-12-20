For Your Service
Worker rescued after being trapped in hopper for hours at concrete facility

Officials said a man was trapped for nearly five hours at a Paulding County concrete facility in Georgia on Tuesday. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By WANF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Emergency responders in Georgia rescued a man trapped for nearly five hours at a concrete facility on Tuesday.

Authorities said the incident happened at a concrete facility in Paulding County at around 9:30 a.m.

WANF reports that the worker was in a hopper at Wayne Davis Concrete when his equipment gave way and he fell about 20 feet.

According to Paulding County Fire spokesperson Steve Mapes, the worker was trying to get something and ended up getting trapped in the hopper. Materials then also fell on top of him.

Rescue crews could hear and speak with the worker before a second collapse happened and rescue efforts were expedited.

Multiple fire department units and equipment were at the site and assisted with the rescue.

A Paulding County first responder was able to make his way down to the worker by using ropes.

Crews were able to free the worker and transfer him to the hospital. Rescuers said he was complaining of numbness in his legs and back pain.

“It took a lot of teamwork. We all train together, and we have specialized training for stuff like this but a lot of us haven’t actually done anything like this for real,” Lt. Josh Collier with Paulding County Fire said.

Officials did not immediately identify the worker involved.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

