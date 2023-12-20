For Your Service
Williamson scores 18 as SMU takes down Houston Christian 89-53

Led by Samuell Williamson’s 18 points, the SMU Mustangs defeated the Houston Christian Huskies 89-53, The Mustangs are now 8-4 with the victory and the Huskies fell to 2-8
Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Samuell Williamson’s 18 points helped SMU defeat Houston Christian 89-53 on Tuesday night.

Williamson added eight rebounds for the Mustangs (8-4). Keon Ambrose-Hylton added 12 points while going 4 of 5 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and he also had three blocks. Zhuric Phelps had 11 points and was 5-of-12 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Michael Imariagbe had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies (2-8) . Marcus Greene also added 12 points and two steals for Houston Christian. Pierce Bazil had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

