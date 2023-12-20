Wednesday's Weather: Mild temperatures this afternoon with a fair mix of sun and clouds

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This Wednesday we are waking up to chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight cloud cover thankfully played a big part in keeping temperatures from being TOO cold this AM.. but you’ll still want this jacket or coat for any early morning plans. Southeast winds and some extra sunshine later today will lead to some comfy highs in the middle to upper 60s! We’ll see a similar spread of temperatures tomorrow, but expect more clouds throughout the day on Thursday as well as a few spotty showers later in the afternoon and evening with even bigger changes arriving on Friday. A series of upper-level disturbances will keep East Texas in an unsettled weather pattern on Friday and over the holiday weekend. Starting iwht the spotty showers on Thursday, more widespread rain becomes likely overnight and throughout the day on Friday, with some showers continuing into Saturday morning before a brief reprieve from the rain on Saturday afternoon for most. Yet another disturbance tracks closer to Texas, marking more showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday night and throughout the day Sunday (Christmas Eve). Some rain looks to be possible Sunday night and into very early Christmas Day as a cold front quickly moves through East Texas, potentially fully ending the continued rain for our neck of the woods. This is a very tricky forecast with many moving parts, so it is important to remain weather alert and tuned into the forecast for the holiday weekend, especially if you or family are traveling any time Friday through Christmas. We’ll be watching things closely for you.

