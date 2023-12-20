For Your Service
WebXtra: TxDOT doesn’t expect speed limit changes in Tyler district except in emergencies

By JD Conte
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT Tyler District Public Information Officer Jeff Williford discusses HB 1885, which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbot this year which allows engineers to lower speed limits by 5-10 miles an hour in cases of inclement weather.

Williford says the plan is currently in testing phases around the state, and does not expect it to be implemented in the Tyler district except in an emergency situation. The bill is largely in response to the freeze of 2021

