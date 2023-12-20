For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation

Twin Disc Lufkin is the first business in East Texas to receive a foreign-trade zone designation.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Twin Disc Lufkin is the first business in East Texas to receive a foreign-trade zone designation.

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis spoke with Twin Disc general manager Tim Stacy about the changes to their operations by managing inventory tighter of all incoming and outgoing products. Stacy said they are not having to pay custom and duty charges. Plans for extra money will be used for expansion.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon
Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student
Because of this incentive program 11 teachers will make over $100,00 in the 2023-2024 school...
Some teachers receive $30k bonus from Longview ISD incentive program
Longview street sweeper catches on fire.
Longview street sweeper catches fire
Dusty Caudill
Man gets prison sentence for role in trafficking elephant tusks to Tyler
Xavier Keith Young
Flint man accused of shooting girlfriend in face

Latest News

TxDOT Tyler District Public Information Officer Jeff Williford
WebXtra: TxDOT doesn’t expect speed limit changes in Tyler district except in emergencies
TxDOT Tyler District Public Information Officer Jeff Williford
WebXtra: TxDOT doesn’t expect speed limit changes in Tyler district except in emergencies
Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy Trent McGuire.
WebXtra: Hamburger lunch raises funds for Harrison County deputy’s family after fire destroys home
Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy Trent McGuire.
WebXtra: Hamburger lunch raises funds for Harrison County deputy’s family after fire destroys home
WebXtra: Longview law office gives away 1,200 hams
WebXtra: Longview law office gives away 1,200 hams