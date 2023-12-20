WebXtra: Longview shelter to provide Christmas dinner to those in need

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - As we grow closer to Christmas, there have been numerous East Texas efforts to help the needy during the holiday season, from toys for children to warm clothing and food.

And one effort continues from a rescue shelter to provide Christmas dinner to those who may not have a traditional holiday celebration. Every December the Hiway 80 rescue mission works to give thousands of people in need a basic traditional enjoyment of the holidays.

And it’s not just those that reside at shelters, but others in the communities that don’t have the means to afford the traditional meal. The homeless, needy and residents of the shelter will be served a traditional Christmas meal, and meals will be delivered to the needy as well.

Their recent toy drive provided for over 700 kids in Gregg County.

Mission case manager Chase Rodgers said large resources will be used to provide for everyone, and the mission has not lacked in donations from the public.

