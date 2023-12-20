For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Longview shelter to provide Christmas dinner to those in need

As we grow closer to Christmas, there have been numerous East Texas efforts to help the needy during the holiday season.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - As we grow closer to Christmas, there have been numerous East Texas efforts to help the needy during the holiday season, from toys for children to warm clothing and food.

And one effort continues from a rescue shelter to provide Christmas dinner to those who may not have a traditional holiday celebration. Every December the Hiway 80 rescue mission works to give thousands of people in need a basic traditional enjoyment of the holidays.

And it’s not just those that reside at shelters, but others in the communities that don’t have the means to afford the traditional meal. The homeless, needy and residents of the shelter will be served a traditional Christmas meal, and meals will be delivered to the needy as well.

Their recent toy drive provided for over 700 kids in Gregg County.

Mission case manager Chase Rodgers said large resources will be used to provide for everyone, and the mission has not lacked in donations from the public.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon
Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student
Because of this incentive program 11 teachers will make over $100,00 in the 2023-2024 school...
Some teachers receive $30k bonus from Longview ISD incentive program
Longview street sweeper catches on fire.
Longview street sweeper catches fire
Xavier Keith Young
Flint man accused of shooting girlfriend in face
Dusty Caudill
Man gets prison sentence for role in trafficking elephant tusks to Tyler

Latest News

The traditional Southern cake, affectionately named Hummingbird cake, gets an easy makeover by...
12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 9-ingredient Hummingbird Poke Cake by Mama Steph
WebXtra: Longview shelter to provide Christmas dinner to those in need
WebXtra: Longview shelter to provide Christmas dinner to those in need
Longview police investigating Tuesday shooting that injured juvenile
Washed-out Maine road.
WATCH: Aftermath of intense storm in Maine includes large section of road washed away