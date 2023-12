ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has stopped traffic on U.S. 287.

According to Jeff Williford with TxDOT, southbound traffic is being diverted to FM 2419 to SH 294. Northbound traffic is being diverted to SH 294 to FM 322.

A time estimate for clearing the scene has not been reported.

