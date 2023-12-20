For Your Service
Troup’s Trae Davis signs with Kansas State

Wide receiver announced commitment last week.
By JD Conte
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Troup wide receiver Trae Davis made his commitment to Kansas State official by signing his letter of intent on National Signing Day.

“I want to thank God, the Troup community, family, friends and anyone else I don’t know who supported me,” Davis said.

Davis said he believes his speed and ability to score “anytime I touch the ball” will be factors he brings to the Wildcats.

Davis had previously committed to Washington State but then decommitted and announced a commitment to KSU last week.

