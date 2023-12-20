Smith County takes action to help bring utilities to new interstate commerce park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to designate the new Tyler Interstate Commerce Park for tax increment financing. It’s a move that creates a financial mechanism that will help the East Texas Municipal Utility District bring water, sewer, and gas lines to the properties being developed at SH 155 and I-20.

“This is an unincorporated area of Smith County. So, water and wastewater are served by the East Texas Municipal Utility District. And this will allow them the financial mechanism to finance those water and sewer enhancements,” said Scott Martinez, president and CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council.

Martinez says when considering a location, companies look at speed, risk, and cost. He says having utilities in place will make the new Tyler Interstate Commerce Park more attractive.

“They’ll actually benefit as the tax value goes up on that property,” said Smith County Judge Neal Franklin.

Map showing the new commerce park and its first tenants. (Tyler Economic Development Council)

Along with the action related to tax financing, Smith County is also helping the new commerce park by building a new county road that will go through the property. The project was approved in October 2022 and is being funded using $4.5 million of federal funds given to the county through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Land is currently being cleared to build CR 3344, which will run through the commerce park. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

“For perspective, that is the first new county road that has been done in Smith County since the 1950s,” said Martinez. “So, there’s a lot of activity in an area that’s really been dormant since the 40s. The last real activity was during the 1940s when it was Camp Fannin - preparing soldiers to deploy for World War II.”

