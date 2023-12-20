Sister of victim in Gun Barrel City fatal house fire calls lost family “sunshine”

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of losing three family members, Jessica Pisko and Cindi King want to spread awareness about fire safety, including having working smoke detectors and an escape plan in case of emergency. Jonathan, Alexis and three-year-old Jaxson Monroe were killed Friday.

“It’s not real, like, it doesn’t seem real,” said Pisko. “The shock is still there, but I know that when it does set in it’s going to be so hard.”

The community has come together and raised more than $10,000 for the GoFundMe that will help cover funeral and burial costs.

“I know [the Monroes] would be like ‘Wow, we were really loved,’” said Pisko. “I don’t even think they probably knew how loved they were until just everybody has pulled together the way that they have.”

She is in the process of writing their obituary, and can think of just one word to describe all three: “‘Sunshine,’ like that is the only word that comes to mind.”

Alexis and Jessica’s aunt Cindi King traveled from Garland to be with her family.

“I know they’re looking down and especially proud on Jessie,” she said, noting that Jessica has stepped up to be the backbone for the family under these unimaginable circumstances.

They said they can never show the teams of fire fighters how grateful they are for doing everything they could to save the young family.

“There is nothing that we could do to even begin to say thank you to the guys. While it is a tragic loss, they risked their lives going in,” said Pisko.

In spite of the tragedy, Pisko and King both said they find peace in knowing Alexis, Jonathan and Jaxson are together forever.

“Just beautiful, sweet souls, just like sugar on Earth. They just were very, very sweet people,” said King.

The Monroe family will be laid to rest on December 30th.

