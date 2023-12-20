For Your Service
SFA men’s basketball defeats New Mexico State

By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks basketball team was back on the court and back at home to welcome the New Mexico Aggies to Nacogdoches on Tuesday night.

Jacks got things started with a three pointer by AJ Cajuste, but following that the Jacks would have trouble getting the ball to fall. In fact most of their points in the first half came from the charity stripe.

Then in the closing seconds of the half, SFA trying to get one more score before heading into the locker room. The first shot doesn’t fall, but the ball would find it’s way back into the hands of the Jacks. Nana gives it to Staine who gives it right back. Nana for the three just before the buzzer and it’s good. Lumberjacks take it into the half with a 34-22 lead.

New Mexico would get close again in the second half, but in the end SFA would get the much needed win over the Aggies 75-72.

