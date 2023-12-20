Rusk’s McCown comes off bench to quarterback UTSA to first bowl victory

FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk High alumni Owen McCown made his first start at quarterback in the Frisco Bowl, leading UTSA to its first bowl victory in history.

McCown, the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, started against Marshall due to an injury to Frank Harris. UTSA won, 35-17.

McCown completed 22 of 31 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 38 yards. He also threw two interceptions.

UTSA announced that senior Jamal Ligon now holds the career assisted tackle record with 145. Ligon attended Tyler Legacy.

With his first assisted tackle tonight, UTSA senior Jamal Ligon has moved atop the program's career list with 145 … and counting.#210TriangleOfToughness#LetsGo210 | #BirdsUp 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Jbqtag7vXp — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) December 20, 2023

Marshall took an early 14-0 lead but UTSA stormed back and outscored the Thundering Herd, 35-3, for the remainder of the game.

McCown connected with Tykee Ogle-Kellogg on a 41-yard pass down the left sideline to set up Robert Henry for a 3-yard TD plunge to get the Roadrunners on the board at the 11:26 mark of the second quarter.

On UTSA’s next possession, McCown found Joshua Cephus open for a short pass that the senior wide receiver turned into a 44-yard scoring play. Chase Allen’s extra point knotted the score at 14-14 with 8:53 left in the half.

UTSA struck again at the 4:49 mark of the third quarter when David Amador II recorded his first career touchdown on a 19-yard catch-and-run down the left sideline.

UTSA is coached by Jeff Traylor, a Gilmer native and former head coach of the Gilmer football team.

Kevorian Barnes of San Augustine had eight rushes for 17 yards.

Devin McCuin of Jacksonville had three catches for 26 yards.

Chris Carpenter of Jacksonville had two catches for 13 yards.

Ligon had six total tackles and a quarterback hurdle.

Elliott Davison of Tyler Legacy had three total tackles.

Jakevian Rodgers of Daingerfield had one tackle.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.