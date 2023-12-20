Rockets’ Dillon Brooks fined $35K, Ime Udoka fined $25K for comments made to referees in Bucks game

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and coach Ime Udoka have been fined for directing inappropriate language to officials at the end of a 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Brooks was fined $35,000 for his language and for publicly criticizing the officiating. Udoka was fined $25,000, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Both were ejected with about 38 seconds remaining in the game.

