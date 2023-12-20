For Your Service
Rockets’ Dillon Brooks fined $35K, Ime Udoka fined $25K for comments made to referees in Bucks game

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and coach Ime Udoka have been fined for directing inappropriate language to officials at the end of a 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday
Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) yells to an official after being ejected during the second...
Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) yells to an official after being ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and coach Ime Udoka have been fined for directing inappropriate language to officials at the end of a 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Brooks was fined $35,000 for his language and for publicly criticizing the officiating. Udoka was fined $25,000, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Both were ejected with about 38 seconds remaining in the game.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

