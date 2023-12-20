For Your Service
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 40s with a few outlying areas in the upper 30s. Wednesday will start out mostly cloudy, but with some clearing by afternoon and with a southeasterly breeze, temperatures will warm back into the mid 60s. Clouds return again on Thursday with overcast skies through the day and a few sprinkles off and on into the afternoon. More rain makes its way into East Texas Thursday night and it looks to rain pretty much all day on Friday. Rain is still possible Saturday, but will be more hit or miss until Saturday night. Another large area of rain will cause a wet Christmas Eve before showers move out Christmas morning.

