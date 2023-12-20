For Your Service
Marshall man arrested after joint task force raids suspected drug house

Dashaun Devinceo Valentine
Dashaun Devinceo Valentine(Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a joint investigation by violent crime and narcotics task forces.

According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, an investigation into suspected drug activity led to the arrest of Dashaun Devinceo Valentine, 31, after authorities executed a search warrant at a property in the 500 block of West Burleson Street in Marshall. Police allege they discovered a variety of drugs, including methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana, as well as several firearms on the premises.

Valentine was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon with a collective bond of $90,000. Investigators say that additional charges are pending against Valentine, who was already on probation for federal charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“We received numerous complaints from citizens living on and around West Burleson Street about illegal activity at this residence. I am glad to see the results of this investigation will help the peace and safety of those residents,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.

