Lufkin City Council accepts donation for ball park electronic scoreboards

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Improvements are underway for an East Texas park.

Lufkin city council held a meeting today to discuss a donation of electronic scoreboards for Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.

With the help of a donation by Coca-Cola, those improvements will be put into play as approved by city council members at the evening meeting.

Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks emphasized the need for the scoreboards.

“I think it’s beneficial to our young people and providing them a facility to play sports and get outside and do outdoor activities things of that nature. Baseball has always been very popular in Lufkin, so it’s exciting to see good improvements being made to the ballpark,” said Hicks.

A little over $15,000 was donated for two new scoreboards to be installed at the main baseball fields.

Installation is planned to happen once renovations of the park are complete close to spring or fall of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.