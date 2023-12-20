For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin City Council accepts donation for ball park electronic scoreboards

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Improvements are underway for an East Texas park.

Lufkin city council held a meeting today to discuss a donation of electronic scoreboards for Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.

With the help of a donation by Coca-Cola, those improvements will be put into play as approved by city council members at the evening meeting.

Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks emphasized the need for the scoreboards.

“I think it’s beneficial to our young people and providing them a facility to play sports and get outside and do outdoor activities things of that nature. Baseball has always been very popular in Lufkin, so it’s exciting to see good improvements being made to the ballpark,” said Hicks.

A little over $15,000 was donated for two new scoreboards to be installed at the main baseball fields.

Installation is planned to happen once renovations of the park are complete close to spring or fall of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon
Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student
William Leroy O’Connell
Bullard man accused of threatening 2 men, 5 children with shotgun
Larry Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man pursuing insanity defense in murder case found competent to stand trial
Doctors say it's not just one thing making East Texans ill this season.
Illnesses spreading across East Texas include flu, RSV, COVID
Longview street sweeper catches on fire.
Longview street sweeper catches fire

Latest News

Grande Blvd. in Tyler.
City of Tyler adjusts accident-prone section of Grande Blvd
Fresh Longview location concept art.
Brookshires given green light to move forward with new Fresh store location in Longview
Cindi King (left) and Jessica Pisko.
Sister of victim in Gun Barrel City fatal house fire calls lost family "sunshine"
An Oklahoma man charged with transporting elephant tusks to sell to an undercover federal...
Man gets prison sentence for role in trafficking elephant tusks to Tyler
Construction site.
Smith County takes action to help bring utilities to new interstate commerce park