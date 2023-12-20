Longview police investigating Tuesday shooting that injured juvenile

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect involved in a shooting.

According to a report by the department, officers responded to calls about a shooting at the Preserve Apartments in the 600 block of West Avalon Avenue at 6:24 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers said they found a juvenile male victim in the parking lot who had suffered multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital via EMS.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org if they wish to remain anonymous. Gregg County Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for the first, most accurate tip called into crime stoppers that result in the arrest in this case.

