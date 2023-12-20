For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

‘I thought I lost him’: Tree trimmer left paralyzed after a dead limb crushes him

A tree trimmer is now paralyzed from the chest down after a dead limb fell on him Last week.
By Carli Petrus and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A tree trimmer in Ohio is now paralyzed following a freak accident last week.

Matt Thieman was crushed by a dead limb while helping his brother Tony Thieman, also a tree trimmer, clear it from their mother’s home.

“It happened so fast,” Tony Thieman said. “I ran up to him and I was trying to keep him calm, make sure he was still breathing. I thought I lost him.”

Matt Thieman was injured in the accident, but his sister, Heidi Franz, said they did not find out the extent of his injuries until Monday night.

“They went in and found out that it was a complete break, so, now, our little bit of hope was taken away,” Franz said.

They learned Matt Thieman was left completely paralyzed from the chest down. Now, Matt Thieman and his family must figure out a whole new way of life.

“Like what steps they’re going to have to take, and everything that they’re going to need,” Franz said.

Franz spoke publicly about what happened to her brother in hopes that it would remind people how precious life is.

“You understand that people out there have struggles but you don’t know until it hits home,” she said.

Franz and the rest of the Thieman family are asking the community for continued prayers. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help support the family.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon
Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student
Because of this incentive program 11 teachers will make over $100,00 in the 2023-2024 school...
Some teachers receive $30k bonus from Longview ISD incentive program
Longview street sweeper catches on fire.
Longview street sweeper catches fire
Dusty Caudill
Man gets prison sentence for role in trafficking elephant tusks to Tyler
Xavier Keith Young
Flint man accused of shooting girlfriend in face

Latest News

WebXtra: Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
WebXtra: Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
WebXtra: Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
WebXtra: Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
TxDOT Tyler District Public Information Officer Jeff Williford
WebXtra: TxDOT doesn’t expect speed limit changes in Tyler district except in emergencies
TxDOT Tyler District Public Information Officer Jeff Williford
WebXtra: TxDOT doesn’t expect speed limit changes in Tyler district except in emergencies
Tips to protect your data from being sold to third parties
Tips to protect your data from being sold to third parties