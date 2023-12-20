Henderson County work crews accused of illegal dumping

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Work crews for a Henderson County commissioner are under investigation after a report of illegal dumping.

According to a press release from Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney, a complaint was filed with the fire marshal’s office about illegal dumping on the property of the Trinity River Water Authority. The release said that work crews for the Pct. 1 commissioner are suspected of the act.

According to the release, a joint investigation into the matter has been launched by the fire marshal’s office and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

No arrests or charges have been reported.

