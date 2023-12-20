Former Coffee City police officers indicted on tampering charges

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two former Coffee City police officers have been indicted by a Henderson County grand jury.

Jerrod Michael Sieck and Christopher Andrew Witzel were indicted in July on charges that they tampered with government records. Sieck received five indictments, while Witzel received four. Witzel was booked into the Henderson County Jail on December 13 and released the same day on a collective bond of $100,000. Sieck was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Monday and released Tuesday on a collective bond of $50,000.

Sieck is alleged to have omitted a range of information from his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) personal history statement. The indictment states Sieck did not disclose that he was detained in 2015 by the Dickinson Police Department for possibly driving while intoxicated and receiving a citation from the Galveston Police Department for public urination in 2020. Sieck also is alleged to have omitted a three-day suspension from the Galena Park Police Department, and a suspended driver license in Florida in 2004. Finally, Sieck is also alleged to have omitted past applications to other law enforcement agencies, including to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in 2014, the Harris County Constable Pct. 4 Office and Missouri City Police Department in September 2016, and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office in 2018.

Witzel is also alleged to have omitted several things from his TCOLE personal history statement, including previous applications in June 2013 and March 2015, respectively, with the Robertson County Constable Office Pct. 2, verbal counseling received while employed by the Hearne Police Department in October 2021, a detention by the College Station Police Department in 1999 and 2001, and a hit and run he was involved in while employed with the Hearne Police Department in 2009.

The Coffee City Police Department was shut down on September 11 after it was found that former police chief John Jay Portillo had allowed a number of officers to work and live in Houston. Portillo was terminated from his position the same day. Portillo has also been indicted for allegedly failing to report his own criminal record.

