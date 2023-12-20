East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! Clouds will be returning overnight tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by morning. Expect overcast skies most of the day Thursday with a few sprinkles possible Thursday morning. The rain becomes more likely by Thursday evening as it begins to move in from the west. The best chances for rain look to be overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Then, scattered showers and possible off and on through the day on Friday, but now it looks like it won’t rain all day long. The off and on showers will continue into Saturday and then Sunday still looks to be a complete wash out with likely rain all day long. The rain ends early Christmas morning as a cold front moves through and though most of the forecast will be for mild temperatures in the 60s, those temperatures drop into the 50s for Christmas day.

