Brookshires given green light to move forward with new Fresh store location in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Brookshire Grocery Company announced it will move forward with its plan to add a new Fresh location in Longview.

During the Longview Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, an infrastructure improvement plan was approved to support the future store site, which is located at the corner of U.S. Hwy 259 and N. Fourth Street. With this approved plan, BGC expects to break ground early next year and is expected to open the store in 2025.

“We are so excited to be bringing the next generation of our incredible FRESH store to the community of Longview,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Company. “FRESH is so much more than a typical grocery store. From our award-winning dry-aged beef program to our restaurant-quality and chef-prepared items, we offer a remarkable shopping experience with all of the everyday staples you need. This new store will stand as a testament to our company’s plans for growth and our mission to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to customers through our core values.”

“I’m often asked for Longview to recruit specific businesses, and a FRESH store is one of the most common requests I hear,” said Andy Mack, Mayor of Longview. “Brookeshire’s has been a tremendous community partner, and we can’t wait for them to bring this innovative grocery concept to Longview.”

This store will be the third location for the FRESH by Brookshire’s banner.

