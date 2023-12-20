For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Nice Day Today. Rain Moves In Late Thursday and Chances Continue Through Sunday.
Nice day today. Rain chances increase late Thursday and continues through Sunday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very nice Tuesday is likely with partly to mostly clear skies. Temperatures should be several degrees warmer today than yesterday with a southeast breeze continuing. This SE breeze is likely to persist through Sunday night with a shift out of the NW on Christmas Day as well as Tuesday and into Wednesday of next week. Rain chances increase late Thursday as the first of two disturbances move over ETX. Showers, some heavy, will be possible on Friday and Saturday, then the heaviest of the rain moves in on Sunday. A second upper-level disturbance moves in on Sunday with a Pacific Cold Front following it through the area. Rainfall totals of 1.50′-2.50″ are likely starting on Thursday evening and continuing through early Christmas Morning. Showers are likely to end during the morning hours on Monday. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the later part of the day on Sunday as the front approaches. The Storm Prediction Center is not saying much on severe weather at this time, but we will continue to monitor this for you as it gets closer. El Nino is ramping up across the south-central U.S. and because of this, rain chances increase as well as temperatures staying warmer than normal. It will cool off next week as the front passes through. Have a great Wednesday and if you are traveling...please be safe and stay with our Weather Apps to stay ahead of the weather.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon
Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student
Because of this incentive program 11 teachers will make over $100,00 in the 2023-2024 school...
Some teachers receive $30k bonus from Longview ISD incentive program
Longview street sweeper catches on fire.
Longview street sweeper catches fire
Dusty Caudill
Man gets prison sentence for role in trafficking elephant tusks to Tyler
Xavier Keith Young
Flint man accused of shooting girlfriend in face

Latest News

Rain begins to move in late tomorrow and stays with us through Sunday.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 12-19-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips