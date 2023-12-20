Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very nice Tuesday is likely with partly to mostly clear skies. Temperatures should be several degrees warmer today than yesterday with a southeast breeze continuing. This SE breeze is likely to persist through Sunday night with a shift out of the NW on Christmas Day as well as Tuesday and into Wednesday of next week. Rain chances increase late Thursday as the first of two disturbances move over ETX. Showers, some heavy, will be possible on Friday and Saturday, then the heaviest of the rain moves in on Sunday. A second upper-level disturbance moves in on Sunday with a Pacific Cold Front following it through the area. Rainfall totals of 1.50′-2.50″ are likely starting on Thursday evening and continuing through early Christmas Morning. Showers are likely to end during the morning hours on Monday. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the later part of the day on Sunday as the front approaches. The Storm Prediction Center is not saying much on severe weather at this time, but we will continue to monitor this for you as it gets closer. El Nino is ramping up across the south-central U.S. and because of this, rain chances increase as well as temperatures staying warmer than normal. It will cool off next week as the front passes through. Have a great Wednesday and if you are traveling...please be safe and stay with our Weather Apps to stay ahead of the weather.

