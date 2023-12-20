12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 9-ingredient Hummingbird cake by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The traditional Southern cake, affectionately named Hummingbird cake, gets an easy makeover by Mama Steph. This one is hard to beat!

Holiday hummingbird sheet cake

I box yellow or white cake mix

8 ounce can crushed pineapple with juice

2 ripe bananas, chopped

10-12 maraschino cherries, halved, plus 2 teaspoons juice

½ cup water

½ cup oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 can cream cheese frosting

2/3 cup chopped pecans

Combine all ingredients except pecans in a large mixing bowl. Mix for one minute on medium speed with hand blender.

Bake in a 9x13″greased baking dish at 350 for 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Cool, then ice with cream cheese icing, and top with the pecans.

