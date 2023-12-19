For Your Service
WebXtra: Hamburger lunch set to help Harrison County deputy who lost house in fire

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County deputy who lost his home in a fire is getting some help.

Sullivan Funeral Home Owner Blake Cammak heard about the loss and is holding a hamburger lunch benefitting Deputy Trent McGuire and his family. According to The Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher, McGuire’s Harrison County home burned over the weekend and was a total loss. The nine-member family lost everything including Christmas gifts.

“I reached out to Sheriff Fletcher, who is a friend of ours, and talked to him. First, about making a donation, and then decided that we’d put on a hamburger lunch from 11 to 2 tomorrow at the funeral home in Marshall to help raise funds for this family,” Cammack said.

The hamburger lunch benefit will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall. Donations for the McGuire family will be accepted. The family is also in need of clothing. Clothing donations can be dropped off at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office or Sullivan Funeral Home.

Boy

Shirt- Adult small

Pants- 10/12

Shoes- 4 Youth

Boy

Shirt- Youth 8

Pants- 6/8

Shoes-13/1 Youth

Boy

Shirt- Youth 6

Pants-4/6

Shoes- 13/1 Youth

Boy

Shirt- 4/6

Pants-6

Shoes-12 Youth

Boy

Shirt-3X

Pants-38/32

Shoes-18

Boy

Shirt- Adult Medium

Pants-32/30

Shoes-10 Adult

Trent

Shirt-Large

Pants-32/34

Shoes- 10-10.5

Jessica

Shirt- XL-XXL

Pants- 14/16

Shoes- 9

Girl

Shirt- Youth Large

Pants- 10/12

Shoes- 5 Youth

