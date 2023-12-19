WebXtra: Hamburger lunch set to help Harrison County deputy who lost house in fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County deputy who lost his home in a fire is getting some help.
Sullivan Funeral Home Owner Blake Cammak heard about the loss and is holding a hamburger lunch benefitting Deputy Trent McGuire and his family. According to The Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher, McGuire’s Harrison County home burned over the weekend and was a total loss. The nine-member family lost everything including Christmas gifts.
“I reached out to Sheriff Fletcher, who is a friend of ours, and talked to him. First, about making a donation, and then decided that we’d put on a hamburger lunch from 11 to 2 tomorrow at the funeral home in Marshall to help raise funds for this family,” Cammack said.
The hamburger lunch benefit will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall. Donations for the McGuire family will be accepted. The family is also in need of clothing. Clothing donations can be dropped off at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office or Sullivan Funeral Home.
Boy
Shirt- Adult small
Pants- 10/12
Shoes- 4 Youth
Boy
Shirt- Youth 8
Pants- 6/8
Shoes-13/1 Youth
Boy
Shirt- Youth 6
Pants-4/6
Shoes- 13/1 Youth
Boy
Shirt- 4/6
Pants-6
Shoes-12 Youth
Boy
Shirt-3X
Pants-38/32
Shoes-18
Boy
Shirt- Adult Medium
Pants-32/30
Shoes-10 Adult
Trent
Shirt-Large
Pants-32/34
Shoes- 10-10.5
Jessica
Shirt- XL-XXL
Pants- 14/16
Shoes- 9
Girl
Shirt- Youth Large
Pants- 10/12
Shoes- 5 Youth
