Variety: Netflix wins appeal against Tyler County child pornography charges

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Tyler County lawsuit accusing Netflix of distributing child pornography has been put on indefinite hold.

According to Variety, a lawsuit brought by the Tyler County district attorney has been frozen indefinitely thanks to a 3-0 ruling by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin filed the appeal after a federal court struck down the suit in 2022.

Babin had argued that Netflix’s 2020 film Cuties, a drama about a teen dance troupe, was child pornography. An East Texas grand jury indicted Netflix on a charge of “promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child.”

The appeal was struck down on Monday.

Source: Variety

Previous reporting:

Judge dismisses Tyler County lawsuit against Netflix over ‘Cuties’ film

East Texas grand jury indicts Netflix for controversial ‘Cuties’ movie

