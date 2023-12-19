Tuesday's Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures

EAST TEXAS (KLTVKTRE) - We’re off to a very cold start as temperatures range in the 30s across most of the area. You just might want some extra time to defrost your vehicles before hitting the road. While we enjoyed ample sunshine and blue skies yesterday, higher altitude clouds will stream in overhead through the day so enjoy whatever sunshine you can get today. Highs for this afternoon will trend a bit cooler compared to yesterday, with most only seeing upper 50s to low 60s. Southeast winds return to East Texas this afternoon and temperatures begin to trend warmer starting tomorrow, placing highs in the middle to upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. A series of upper-level disturbances will keep East Texas in an unsettled weather pattern later this week, starting with only a few showers on Thursday. More widespread rain becomes likely Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday, with some showers continuing into Saturday morning before a brief reprieve from the rain on Saturday afternoon for most. Yet another disturbance tracks closer to Texas, marking more showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday night and throughout the day Sunday (Christmas Eve). Some rain looks to be possible Sunday night and into the first half of Christmas Day as a cold front quickly moves through East Texas, briefly ending the rain for our neck of the woods. This is a very tricky forecast with many moving parts, so it is important to remain weather alert and tuned into the forecast for the holiday weekend, especially if you or family are traveling any time Friday through next Monday. We’ll be watching things closely for you.

