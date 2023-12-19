For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Texas A&M-Commerce sets program records in 130-53 win over NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist

Led by Jerome Brewer Jr.'s 22 points, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions defeated the Arlington Baptist Patriots 130-53 on Monday
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 22 points as Texas A&M-Commerce beat NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist 130-53 on Monday.

Texas A&M-Commerce set single-game records with 36 assists, 18 blocks and 68.9% shooting. The 130 points were the third most in program history and most since 2015.

The largest lead was 77 points, 123-46, coming at the end of a 14-0 run at the 4:22 mark of the second half.

Brewer also contributed three steals and five blocks for the Lions (6-6). Khaliq Abdul-Mateen was 5 of 7 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Tommie Lewis shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Lions totaled 63 points and 10 blocks in the first half. The 63 points were the most in a first half in program history and 10 blocks were one shy of the program record.

Isaiah Melvo led the way for the Patriots with 11 points and six rebounds. Ahmad Webster added 10 points for Arlington Baptist. Trae Johnson also recorded nine points.

Arlington Baptist is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

William Leroy O’Connell
Bullard man accused of threatening 2 men, 5 children with shotgun
Larry Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man pursuing insanity defense in murder case found competent to stand trial
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate from Clemens Unit in Brazoria
Nestor Joel Lujan Flores, 31.
Police: Man fatally hits pedestrian with vehicle, drives 38 miles with body in passenger seat
Doctors say it's not just one thing making East Texans ill this season.
Illnesses spreading across East Texas include flu, RSV, COVID

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond predecessor Kevin McCarthy
Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released