Tarleton State takes on Jacksonville State, seeks 7th straight victory

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) at Tarleton State Texans (8-2, 2-0 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -4.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State will attempt to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory over Jacksonville State.

The Texans are 4-0 in home games. Tarleton State leads the WAC averaging 40.4 points in the paint. Bubu Benjamin leads the Texans scoring 9.0.

The Gamecocks have gone 1-4 away from home. Jacksonville State is sixth in the CUSA with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brad Lewis averaging 6.0.

Tarleton State's average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Texans. Kiandre Gaddy is averaging 13.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 57.1% for Tarleton State.

KyKy Tandy is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.3 points for the Gamecocks. Quincy Clark is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

