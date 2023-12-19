Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Joaquin educator was arrested Tuesday on a charge of an improper relationship between her and a student.

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28, turned herself in to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday after a lengthy investigation into an alleged relationship between her and a student. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Ramon was charged with indecency with a child, sexual assault on a child, and improper relationship between educator and student.

Joaquin ISD Superintendent Ryan Fuller confirmed that Ramon taught for the district in the agriculture department prior to filing her resignation on Dec. 5. According to Fuller, the resignation was officially accepted by the school board during their meeting on Monday night.

Ramon was booked into the Shelby County Jail and is awaiting arraignment, the sheriff’s office said.

