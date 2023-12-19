For Your Service
National Retail Federation: Millennials start holiday shopping earlier than other generations

67 percent of shoppers aged 35 to 44 planned to start making purchases before November.
By Tyre White
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This year’s holiday season has already brought out over 200 million shoppers from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, and it’s only expected to rise according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

67 percent of shoppers aged 35 to 44 planned to start making purchases before November, like millennial Brooke Pledger.

“I try to me do my shopping earlier just coming in pick up a few last-minute gifts and to watch all the crazy people in the mall that haven’t started shopping,” said Pledger.

The NRF said that because Thanksgiving fell in the third week of November instead of the last week of the month, shoppers had more time to start shopping early.

Kelli McClendon of Generation X said she took advantage.

“I am about halfway through. I still have some gifts to get but at least I didn’t wait to the last day this year and I have done that before so I still a few more things to do other than that I’m done,” said McClendon.

Many holiday shoppers may choose to do their shopping online; according to NRF data, Gen Z shoppers lean towards the perks of online shopping, like getting free gifts with their purchase, while millennials prefer convenience.

“I don’t like shopping online, I don’t either. Because it may or may not come before Christmas it may not be right, I like touching and feeling stuff. I like to pick my own stuff out; I don’t do the online a whole lot,” said Pledger and McClendon.

For millennials and other generations alike, the top gifts this year remain to be clothing, gift cards, toys, and books.

The NRF forecasts that holiday spending will grow to as much as $966.6 billion this year.

