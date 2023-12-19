For Your Service
Love scores 21 in Texas State's 110-68 win over LeTourneau

Led by Brandon Love's 21 points, the Texas State Bobcats defeated the LeTourneau Yellow Jackets 110-68
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brandon Love had 21 points in Texas State’s 110-68 victory against LeTourneau on Monday night.

Love added three blocks for the Bobcats (6-5). Jordan Mason scored 18 points while going 7 of 9 from the field, and added seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Dontae Horne was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Branson Lynn led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Walker Blaine added 17 points and six rebounds for LeTourneau. Deonte Jackson also had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

