Longview street sweeper catches fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A City of Longview sweeper vehicle caught fire Tuesday morning.

The fire sparked at the intersection of Trailwood Lane and Camille Drive. The driver was able to escape the vehicle without injury.

Longview street sweeper catches on fire. (KLTV)

Camille Drive was blocked off while firefighters extinguished the fire.

Longview Deputy Fire Marshall Bert Scott said the fire was called in around 9:45 a.m. Scott said the driver reported the fire originated in the cab area of the vehicle.

