Longview resident recounts homeless experience during holidays, being helped by nonprofit

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - There’s no place like home when it comes to the holidays. However, for an estimated 28,000 people in the Lone Star State there is no home to go to. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, these are the highest figures since 2007.

Last summer, James Roy arrived to Longview, homeless and alone. He recounted his experience, saying the hardest part is getting out a negative mental space in those conditions.

“You’re stuck out on the street all day and nowhere to go. It makes you feel hopeless,” Roy said.

Amanda Veasy, Founder of One Love Longview, said that for our unsheltered community this time of year can bring physical & mental challenges. She shares that unlike most people, unsheltered individuals spend their holidays alone.

“I watched a man cry self to sleep in the corner right there on the floor because he would not be able to see his daughter for Christmas,” Veasy said.

Her nonprofit organization is community funded and offers services like food, showers, laundry rooms and medical care every day. However, apart from necessities, Veasy said acceptance makes a big difference in giving this population hope during this time of year.

“If somebody sees them having fun, it’s often associated with some kind of negative feedback because they shouldn’t be,” she said.

Something as simple as a movie or dinner night can have big changes.

“And we start to see people open up and be more comfortable to ask questions,” Veasy said.

This holiday season, Mr. Roy finally has a place to call his own. He said having people who listened helped him try new things to better himself and his condition. His message to the community is that that folks in the community learn to be patient and kind to this community.

“Find it in your heart, I guess, to reach. If they come to you, they reach out to you. At least give them one opportunity and they make a mistake. So what? We all make mistakes,” Roy said.

And for a community trying to survive day in and day out, experiencing a piece of normality is the biggest gift they could ask for.

