For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Illnesses spreading across East Texas include flu, RSV, COVID

By Blake Holland
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Across East Texas, people are coughing, sniffling, sneezing, and showing up at doctor’s offices to figure out what they have. So, what is going around? Doctors say it isn’t just one thing. This season of giving, East Texans are sharing a number of illnesses.

“We have a lot of things going around right now,” said David Larson, DO at CHRISTUS Mother Frances. “Winter is the time of year when viruses thrive. We’re seeing a lot of COVID, flu, RSV, and tons of other little viruses being passed around.”

Since the symptoms of runny nose, cough, sore throat, and fever are shared among most of these illnesses, Larson said a test is often the only way to determine what a person has. In most cases, these illnesses will resolve on its own, but if you have trouble breathing, are sick for more than a week, or have a fever you just can’t get rid of, Larson suggests seeing a doctor.

While the spread of illness is certainly annoying this time of year, it’s not unusual considering this is cold and flu season. Texas is among 13 states seeing high levels of respiratory illness, according to the CDC.

Texas DSHS chart showing the number of people visiting clinics with flu-like illnesses.
Texas DSHS chart showing the number of people visiting clinics with flu-like illnesses.(Texas DSHS)

So, how can you prevent the spread of illness?

“Wash your hands a lot. Stay home when you’re sick. And if you have to cough or sneeze, do it in the crook of your arm,” said George Roberts, CEO of the Northeast Texas Public Health District.

And while a flu or RSV shot may not reach its full potential by Christmas, Roberts said vaccines are still an encouraged option.

“It’s not too late to start making at least a headway on getting that immunity built,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police investigate shooting on Copeland Road
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
As the doors to the room opened, many smiling faces entered.
East Texas non-profit hosts Christmas Blessings Celebration
Randy Hawkins
Winona ISD board president accused of closing Chapel Hill student’s arm in door
Larry Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man pursuing insanity defense in murder case found competent to stand trial

Latest News

Doctors say it's not just one thing making East Texans ill this season.
Illnesses spreading across East Texas include flu, RSV, COVID
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event on...
Older Americans to pay less for some drug treatments as drugmakers penalized for big price jumps