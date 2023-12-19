Illnesses spreading across East Texas include flu, RSV, COVID

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Across East Texas, people are coughing, sniffling, sneezing, and showing up at doctor’s offices to figure out what they have. So, what is going around? Doctors say it isn’t just one thing. This season of giving, East Texans are sharing a number of illnesses.

“We have a lot of things going around right now,” said David Larson, DO at CHRISTUS Mother Frances. “Winter is the time of year when viruses thrive. We’re seeing a lot of COVID, flu, RSV, and tons of other little viruses being passed around.”

Since the symptoms of runny nose, cough, sore throat, and fever are shared among most of these illnesses, Larson said a test is often the only way to determine what a person has. In most cases, these illnesses will resolve on its own, but if you have trouble breathing, are sick for more than a week, or have a fever you just can’t get rid of, Larson suggests seeing a doctor.

While the spread of illness is certainly annoying this time of year, it’s not unusual considering this is cold and flu season. Texas is among 13 states seeing high levels of respiratory illness, according to the CDC.

Texas DSHS chart showing the number of people visiting clinics with flu-like illnesses. (Texas DSHS)

So, how can you prevent the spread of illness?

“Wash your hands a lot. Stay home when you’re sick. And if you have to cough or sneeze, do it in the crook of your arm,” said George Roberts, CEO of the Northeast Texas Public Health District.

And while a flu or RSV shot may not reach its full potential by Christmas, Roberts said vaccines are still an encouraged option.

“It’s not too late to start making at least a headway on getting that immunity built,” he said.

