For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Hawkins man gets 8 years probation for drowning 9 puppies

Jerry Thompson
Jerry Thompson(Wood County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hawkins man arrested in June for drowning puppies has been sentenced to probation.

Jerry Lynn Thompson Jr., 66, was charged with twelve counts of cruelty to animals after he drowned nine puppies and attempted to drown three. The arrest came after Thompson reportedly told police he was fearful that his daughter, who owned the dogs, would burn down his house. On Dec. 7, Thompson pleaded guilty in Judge Brad J. McCampbell’s court and received eight years probation with 160 hours of community service.

In the original case, deputies responded to the call on June 18, 2023, and learned Thompson had drowned nine dogs before placing them in a trash can. Deputies found three other dogs alive and turned them over to the daughter.

Thompson was held in the Wood County Jail from June 18 until his sentencing and release on Dec. 7.

Related:

Sheriff’s office: Hawkins man admits to drowning 9 puppies

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon
Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student
William Leroy O’Connell
Bullard man accused of threatening 2 men, 5 children with shotgun
Larry Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man pursuing insanity defense in murder case found competent to stand trial
Doctors say it's not just one thing making East Texans ill this season.
Illnesses spreading across East Texas include flu, RSV, COVID
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate from Clemens Unit in Brazoria

Latest News

WebXtra: City of Tyler adjusts accident-prone Grande Blvd. section
City of Tyler adjusts accident-prone section of Grande Blvd
WVVA News at 5
On the twelfth day of Christmas...Raleigh County Commission on Aging hosts holiday activities for area’s seniors
Sullivan Funeral Home Owner Blake Cammak
WebXtra: Hamburger lunch set to help Harrison County deputy who lost house in fire
Sullivan Funeral Home Owner Blake Cammak
WebXtra: Hamburger lunch set to help Harrison County deputy who lost house in fire
Xavier Keith Young
Flint man accused of shooting girlfriend in face