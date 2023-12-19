Hawkins man gets 8 years probation for drowning 9 puppies

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hawkins man arrested in June for drowning puppies has been sentenced to probation.

Jerry Lynn Thompson Jr., 66, was charged with twelve counts of cruelty to animals after he drowned nine puppies and attempted to drown three. The arrest came after Thompson reportedly told police he was fearful that his daughter, who owned the dogs, would burn down his house. On Dec. 7, Thompson pleaded guilty in Judge Brad J. McCampbell’s court and received eight years probation with 160 hours of community service.

In the original case, deputies responded to the call on June 18, 2023, and learned Thompson had drowned nine dogs before placing them in a trash can. Deputies found three other dogs alive and turned them over to the daughter.

Thompson was held in the Wood County Jail from June 18 until his sentencing and release on Dec. 7.

Related:

Sheriff’s office: Hawkins man admits to drowning 9 puppies

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.