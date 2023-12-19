For Your Service
Flint man accused of shooting girlfriend in face

Xavier Keith Young
Xavier Keith Young(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man is in jail after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the face and leg in August.

Xavier Keith Young, 21, was arrested Friday on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant from Aug. 26, 2023. According to his arrest affidavit, Young is accused of causing serious bodily injury to his girlfriend by shooting her in the face and leg. After an investigation and signing of the warrant, Young was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.

According to the affidavit, a call came in around 12:41 p.m. to the police department on Aug. 26 regarding a shooting in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road in Tyler. Upon arrival, officers found a woman at the scene with gunshot wounds to the face and leg. The woman was taken to UT Health in critical condition. A review of the 911 call showed that the woman reported an intruder who entered her apartment through the balcony door.

The first witness at the scene, a friend of the victim, reportedly told police that she had left the woman with her children to make a food delivery around 11:11 a.m. that day. Around 12:46 p.m., according to the document, the friend received a FaceTime call from the victim in which she saw her face covered in blood. After hanging up and dialing 911, the witness returned to the apartment to find the victim on the floor covered in blood from her wounds.

Witness testimony and video surveillance footage led police to suspect Young, the father of the victim’s children, of the crime. The victim reportedly told investigators the the assault had followed an argument that stemmed from the woman finding texts from other women in Young’s phone.

Young’s warrant was signed on Aug. 26, and he was booked into the Smith County Jail on Friday.

