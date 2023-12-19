East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! It’s been a beautiful day and the quiet weather sticks around just a little bit longer. Tonight, temperatures will drop to near freezing with a light frost to start the day Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a mix of clouds and sun with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. More clouds move in Thursday and the chance for rain begins Thursday night. Heavy rainfall is likely in the forecast for Friday, though it lets up a little bit on Saturday before more heavy rainfall moves in on Sunday for Christmas Eve. At this time, it looks like the chance for rain could linger into early Christmas morning before quickly moving out of the area.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.