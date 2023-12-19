For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been a beautiful day and the quiet weather sticks around just a little bit longer.  Tonight, temperatures will drop to near freezing with a light frost to start the day Tuesday.  Tuesday and Wednesday will be a mix of clouds and sun with afternoon temperatures in the 60s.  More clouds move in Thursday and the chance for rain begins Thursday night.  Heavy rainfall is likely in the forecast for Friday, though it lets up a little bit on Saturday before more heavy rainfall moves in on Sunday for Christmas Eve.  At this time, it looks like the chance for rain could linger into early Christmas morning before quickly moving out of the area.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police investigate shooting on Copeland Road
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
As the doors to the room opened, many smiling faces entered.
East Texas non-profit hosts Christmas Blessings Celebration
Randy Hawkins
Winona ISD board president accused of closing Chapel Hill student’s arm in door
Larry Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man pursuing insanity defense in murder case found competent to stand trial

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 12-18-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 12-18-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Rain moves in late week/weekend.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Rain moves in late week/weekend.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips