East Texas shelter warns families not to adopt pets for Christmas unless they are fully prepared for the commitment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Time is running out for Christmas shopping and if a furry friend is on your list of gifts, experts recommend to give it a second thought. thinking twice.

Some East Texas shelters say that sometimes buying a pet around this time can be an impulsive buy or that emotions can take over when considering adoption.

“So people gift a gift that‘s not wanted,” said Ione Freed the owner of Furr Ever Pets Rescue in Longview, “I could pick out a puppy I would like but that doesn’t mean you will like it.”

At this location, they stop adoptions two weeks before Christmas to make sure pets are not returned right after the holidays.

There are some ways to make sure right now it’s the right time for you to adopt.

The director at Tyler Animal Services has been working with animals for the past two decades and he’s seen the negative impact of gifting pets during the holidays.

“Don’t hand somebody else 15 years of responsibility,” said Shawn Markmann the director of Tyler Animal Services.

If you are planning to surprise someone by gifting them a pet, Markmann says it’s best to ask that person if they want one to begin with.

However, if you are looking to adopt a furry friend for the holidays it’s important to prepare.

“You may be off for a few days on Christmas but you’re back to your normal routine... that animal needs to learn that routine. Just make sure you are ready for that,” said Markmann.

He also adds there are certain things you should ask yourself first before adopting a pet that fits your family.

“Are you willing to pay thousands of dollars of vet bills every year? Where are you at in your life? Are you about to retire? I’m getting this puppy for a kid [who’s] about to graduate in two years. What are you going to do with the dog afterward are you keeping it? Are they taking it?” Markmann questioned.

These questions are even included when filling out an application to adopt, to make sure you are ready to take on that responsibility.

Tyler Animal Shelter adoption application (Source: KLTV staff)

“We understand a dog can come to us quickly if it’s not gone the right home,” said Markmann.

That’s why he encourages people to come in person to see if the animal is the right one for the family, just like this retriever mix.

Our December Pet of the Month is sweeter than a candy cane! She's looking to sniff out a new home this holiday season.... Posted by Tyler, Texas Animal Control and Shelter on Friday, December 8, 2023

“Think about this as a 15-year commitment and then plan accordingly,” said Markmann.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.