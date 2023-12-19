Certain teachers receive $30k bonus from Longview ISD incentive program

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Teachers at Longview ISD recieved bonus pay today as a part of a teacher retention plan, with some receiving more than $30,000 extra.

The incentive pay was a part of the Longview Incentive For Teachers, or LIFT, program. Which according to Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox is designed to maintain the most succesful and effective teachers in the regular classroom.

“We could not be more excited to see our teachers receive these dollar amounts,” Dr. Wilcox said, “But our students are the real winners!”

Because of this incentive program 11 teachers will make over $100,00 in the 2023-2024 school year.

Schrundagale Griffith, a sixth-grade math teacher at Foster Middle School and Longview ISD graduate, said she was surprised to be one of the teachers receiving a big payout but she’s grateful just to be a part of Longview ISD.

“Being a Longview ISD graduate, this means a lot to me,” said Griffith, “To be able to return home to Foster Middle School’s campus, where I was once a student treading those hallways, and to make a difference in the lives of our students. The money is great but just being the influence, even better.”

Distribution began today in a “lump sum” disbursement and ceremony held at Longview ISD.

At the ceremony Dr. Wilcox also revealed every employee in the district would be receiving “distinction” money for state distinctions earned by stuent performance in standardized test scores.

“There are seven of those distinctions for the high school,” said Dr. Wilcox, “Six for the elementary schools, and so they get $500 per distinction so that’s up to $3,500 for distinctions.”

The program is funded by the district’s fund balance, as approved by the Longview ISD Board of Trustees.

Longview ISD also uses Texas’ Teacher Incentive Allotment, or TIA, program to provide teachers with incentive pay.

