Bucks face the Spurs on 4-game win streak

San Antonio Spurs (4-21, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (19-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee comes into a matchup with San Antonio as winners of four consecutive games.

The Bucks are 14-2 in home games. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 8.2.

The Spurs are 2-9 on the road. San Antonio allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 122.2 points while allowing opponents to shoot 49.2%.

The Bucks average 124.4 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 122.2 the Spurs give up. The Spurs are shooting 45.3% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 46.9% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.2 points, 11 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 129.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Spurs: 1-9, averaging 111.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (ankle), Jae Crowder: out (groin), Malik Beasley: out (illness).

Spurs: Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.