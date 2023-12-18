WebXtra: TJC Wind Ensemble travels to Chicago for international band, orchestra convention

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The TJC Wind Ensemble is making history this week as they travel to Chicago for the Midwest Clinic, an international band and orchestra convention.

The 60 members are part of the first-ever junior college ensemble to be invited to the convention, and sophomores Audrey Hanson who plays clarinet and Caleb Haffner who plays trombone, say they are excited and proud of how far they have come. KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with them just before their send-off concert Sunday afternoon.

