For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: TJC Wind Ensemble travels to Chicago for international band, orchestra convention

The 60 members are part of the first-ever junior college ensemble to be invited to the convention.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The TJC Wind Ensemble is making history this week as they travel to Chicago for the Midwest Clinic, an international band and orchestra convention.

The 60 members are part of the first-ever junior college ensemble to be invited to the convention, and sophomores Audrey Hanson who plays clarinet and Caleb Haffner who plays trombone, say they are excited and proud of how far they have come. KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with them just before their send-off concert Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police investigate shooting on Copeland Road
As the doors to the room opened, many smiling faces entered.
East Texas non-profit hosts Christmas Blessings Celebration
Randy Hawkins
Winona ISD board president accused of closing Chapel Hill student’s arm in door
Upshur County officials explain how courthouse renovation will affect Yamboree, city meetings
The Sawyer family holds their new dog, Holly
13 dogs find new homes at Smith County Animal Shelter ‘Grinchmas’ event

Latest News

WebXtra: TJC Wind Ensemble travels to Chicago for international band, orchestra convention
WebXtra: TJC Wind Ensemble travels to Chicago for international band, orchestra convention
Larry Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man pursuing insanity defense in murder case found competent to stand trial
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate from Clemens Unit in Brazoria
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate from Clemens Unit in Brazoria
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate from Clemens Unit in Brazoria