WebXtra: Santa brings special gift for Longview’s hearing-impaired students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD brought in a special gift for a group of their hearing-impaired students before the holiday break begins.

They brought in a signing Santa. This gave the children the opportunity to ask for gifts and speak with Santa. Deaf Education Teacher Whitney Reardon said some of her hearing-impaired students have only ever interacted with Santa with a picture before. The signing Santa takes the student’s requests and delivers the gifts right there in the classroom, thanks to lists that got to the big man before his arrival.

“You can see the younger ones that have never done it before are like, what? And it takes training for them to stand here and learn how to talk to Santa because they usually just stand and want to take a picture. And so, it’s been really great for them to have the same opportunity as the other kids,” Reardon said.

The gifts were purchased and donated to the students by Grace Creek Church of Longview.

