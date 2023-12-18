For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: ‘Blue Santa’ program returns for needy Lufkin children

According to Lufkin PD, this is the first time since the pandemic, kids are back inside the store for the program.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - 25 kids from Lufkin and Huntington were given a $100 gift card and accompanied by an officer to buy gifts Monday morning.

Academy Sports and Outdoors donated $2500 to the Lufkin Police Department’s Blue Santa program.

According to Lufkin PD, this is the first time since the pandemic, kids are back inside the store for the program.

6-year-old Malakhi Townsend from Huntington shares what he bought.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police investigate shooting on Copeland Road
As the doors to the room opened, many smiling faces entered.
East Texas non-profit hosts Christmas Blessings Celebration
Randy Hawkins
Winona ISD board president accused of closing Chapel Hill student’s arm in door
Upshur County officials explain how courthouse renovation will affect Yamboree, city meetings
The Sawyer family holds their new dog, Holly
13 dogs find new homes at Smith County Animal Shelter ‘Grinchmas’ event

Latest News

Academy Sports and Outdoors donated $2500 to the Lufkin Police Department’s Blue Santa program.
WebXtra: ‘Blue Santa’ program returns for needy Lufkin children
WebXtra: TJC Wind Ensemble travels to Chicago for international band, orchestra convention
WebXtra: TJC Wind Ensemble travels to Chicago for international band, orchestra convention
WebXtra: TJC Wind Ensemble travels to Chicago for international band, orchestra convention
WebXtra: TJC Wind Ensemble travels to Chicago for international band, orchestra convention
Larry Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man pursuing insanity defense in murder case found competent to stand trial