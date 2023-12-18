WebXtra: ‘Blue Santa’ program returns for needy Lufkin children
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - 25 kids from Lufkin and Huntington were given a $100 gift card and accompanied by an officer to buy gifts Monday morning.
Academy Sports and Outdoors donated $2500 to the Lufkin Police Department’s Blue Santa program.
According to Lufkin PD, this is the first time since the pandemic, kids are back inside the store for the program.
6-year-old Malakhi Townsend from Huntington shares what he bought.
