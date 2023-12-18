Tyler man pursuing insanity defense in murder case found competent to stand trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused in a 2022 murder and assault was found competent to stand trial Monday.

Larry Donnell Taylor, 41, was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a June 25, 2022, shooting that injured Cameron Price, 25, and killed Jabraylon Franklin, 24, both of Tyler. A pre-trial/plea hearing was held for Taylor in Judge Taylor B. Heaton’s court Monday, for which Taylor was not present. However, Taylor, who was previously pursuing an insanity defense in the case, was found competent to stand trial.

Taylor has been held in the Smith County Jail on $1.15 million in bonds since his arrest on June 26, 2022, and on June 6, 2023, his legal counsel filed a motion for defense citing insanity, requesting a psychological evaluation to determine if he was insane at the time of the shooting.

Having been found competent, Taylor has had a trial date set for Jan. 23, 2024, at 9 a.m. in Heaton’s court.

