TDCJ searching for escaped inmate from Clemens Unit in Brazoria

BRAZORIA, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is searching for a convicted sexual abuse inmate who escaped the Clemens Unit in Brazoria.

The escapee, Robert Yancy, 39, was last seen at approximately 3:38 p.m. on Sunday, December 17th at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas. Yancy was last seen in a white Nissan Versa with license plate number DNR9145, and wearing a black beanie and black sweater.

Yancy was serving a life sentence without parole for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child out of Victoria County.

Authorities have urged the public not to approach Yancy if spotted and instead contact your local law enforcement agency.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you can also leave a tip with the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.

